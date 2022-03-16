AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill was recently signed into law by President Joe Biden, the Ports-to-Plains Highway Act of 2021 has now become a reality, something that local officials hope can bring increased economic potential with the expansion of I-27.

The passage recognizes the Ports-to-Plains corridor from Laredo to Raton, New Mexico as an addition to the Interstate Highway System. A news release from the Ports-to-Plains Alliance said this passage brings the opportunity for “increased federal funding to complete the I-27 highway expansion project.” The expansion will create a four-lane divided highway, as well as other safety improvements including bypasses and loops.

According to a news release from the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson Texas District 13, the act was originally introduced in March 2021. Officials see this corridor as an important trade route, especially for agriculture and energy, with the overall corridor connecting Mexico to Canada across eight states.

“The Ports-to-Plains Highway Act of 2021 was signed into law yesterday, which will add 178,600 jobs and $17.2 billion to Texas’ GDP in its short-term, construction phase,” Jackson said in a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com Wednesday. “In the long term, expanding and modernizing I-27 through the Texas Panhandle will promote growth by connecting rural areas to the federal Interstate Highway System, strengthen avenues for trade which is particularly advantageous for TX-13’s agriculture industry, increase safety, and save billions in travel costs. I am proud to have worked with many of my Texas colleagues to make this goal a reality for our fellow Texans. Our state is a hub for economic opportunity, and the projects that will stem from this legislation will ensure that remains the case for years to come.”

Support for the act was also substantial at the local level. More than 70 entities, including representatives from various cities throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, endorsed the act.

“The Ports-to-Plains Corridor has long been a shared goal of so many people, organizations and entities, not only in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle but across the heart of the nation,” city of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said in the release. “The way Route 66 connected the country decades ago, the Ports-to-Plains Corridor serves as an agricultural and economic connector stretching from Mexico to Canada, with Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle included.”

Officials expect the I-27 expansion will create around 178,000 construction jobs and eventually lead to around 17,000 long-term employment opportunities along the new I-27 corridor. From this approval, each segment along the corridor will undergo a feasibility study. However, the study for the first segment, located in the Texas Panhandle, has been completed.

With the completion of the study, city of Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller said that many of the projects on I-27 are “shovel ready.” However, Miller said construction for segment one in the Texas Panhandle region will cost between 5 and 6 billion dollars and will take time to fund.

“We’re ready to go with a lot of projects on the I-27 quarter, especially up here in the Panhandle, where (the Texas Department of Transportation) has worked very effectively with all the local jurisdictions to be able to design and start construction,” said Miller. “We are under construction with loop 335, right now. (There’s) a lot of money left to secure and this is going to be one funding source is going to help us with that.”

Joe Kiely, the vice president of operations for the Ports-to-Plains Alliance, said while getting the designation has been a long process, the process is not over. He encourages people to get involved with this project at this stage.

“When there’s an opportunity to give input on exactly how it’s going to be built… that (citizens) participate in those,” Kiely said. “We’ll put a lot of information out about those meetings once they’re all set up. In Texas, the process of getting things funded is almost a 10-year process right now in getting into the unified transportation plan. So first, it’ll be planning and then we’ll move onto construction.”

Miller said this project is an exciting development for the Texas Panhandle.

“It’s going to facilitate economic development. It’s going to facilitate growth, just growth in general,” he said. “But the thing I’m most excited about is it’s going to facilitate great enhancements and safety for our people here in the Panhandle, especially.”

At the end of the day, Kiely said he believes Amarillo residents understand the need for a project like this.

“I think the folks in Amarillo understand the value there was in the interstate between there and Lubbock in being able to move and get to jobs and get to where they wanted to go,” Kiely said. “We look at this as a real strong opportunity to get that going in additional directions.”

Miller said drivers should not look for construction right away, with the project now being a part of the federal allocation of funds for transportation bills from this point forward.