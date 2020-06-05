Hutchinson Co. Sheriff who died to remain on ballot in run-off election

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hutchinson County Sheriff Kirk Coker died back in late March in a single-vehicle car accident, but his name still remains on the ballot for the upcoming run-off election in July.

“Not very often does a candidate die in the middle of an election,” said Mary Phelan, Hutchinson County Republican Chair.

When Hutchinson County residents head to the polls in July to vote on the Republican nominee for sheriff in the general election in November, they will see incumbent and Sheriff Kirk Coker’s name on the ballot going up against Blaik Kemp.

Phelan said it is more of a time and money issue for why Sheriff Coker’s name remains on the ballot.

“If this happened a week before the election, if the election law stated that he has to be removed from the ballot, well then we’d be running trying to get the paper ballots reprinted, have the electronic machines recalculated. There would be a lot of structure that would have to be played out. Per the election law is, he just remains on the ballot,” said Phelan.

Phelan explained what would happen if Sheriff Coker were to win the run-off.

“The election law, which is from the Secretary of State, if a deceased candidate wins then it falls to the election committee, which would be the Republican committee which consists of the county chair and then all the precinct chairs. They would select someone to represent the Republican party on the general election in November,” said Phelan.

Phelan also said that in that instance, since he meets the criteria, Kemp could be selected as the Republican nominee for sheriff in the November general election, if he were to lose to Sheriff Coker.

