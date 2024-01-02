AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After recent reports on food insecurity levels in Texas and the United States highlighted a distinct rise worsened by the loss of federal aid, Hunger Free America said the data should serve as a “jarring wake-up call” for federal, state and local leaders.

According to the most recent study from the US Department of Agriculture, 19% of Texas residents or 5.5 million people lived in food insecure households from 2020-2022. This population of food-insecure households included 20.7% of children in the state, 13.4% employed adults and 9.4% older Texas residents.

Officials from Hunger Free America attributed the increase in food insecurity to “the expiration of the expanded Child Tax Credit and universal school meals.”

“Many federal benefit increases have either gone away entirely, or are being ramped down, even as prices for food, rent, healthcare, and fuel continue to soar,” said Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America. “Our report demonstrates child and adult hunger are serious problems in rural, urban, and suburban areas of all 50 states. This report should be a jarring wake-up call for federal, state, and local leaders.”

Hunger Free America’s comments echoed previous statements reported from the Feeding Texas network, an association including the High Plains Food Bank, advocating for state and federal officials to speak up about food insecurity and create legislation.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the HPFB consistently served 10,000 households in 2023 and has helped seniors and households receive assistance for the first time. The Feeding Texas network also attributed the rise in food insecurity to the end of federal aid, inflation, and the high cost of food.

Hunger Free America also analyzed the most recent nonparticipation rates for SNAP, WIC, and other school breakfast programs by state. According to this analysis, 25% of Texas residents eligible for SNAP were not receiving SNAP in 2018 while WIC had the highest nonparticipation rates with 50% of eligible residents not receiving WIC in 2021.

Nonparticipation rates among school breakfast were also high with 47% of children who receive school lunch in Texas not receiving school breakfast during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the analysis.

“Effective federal public policies over the previous few years were spectacularly successful in stemming U.S. hunger, but as many of those policies have been reversed, hunger has again soared,” Berg said. “At exactly the moment when so many Americans are in desperate need of relief, many of the federally funded benefits increases, such as the Child Tax Credit and universal school meals, have expired, due mostly to opposition from conservatives in Congress.”

Other findings from the UDSA report were highlighted by Hunger Free America included:

Texas has the third-highest rate of food-insecure children with a rate of 20.7% while Delaware takes the first spot at 21.4% and Nebraska takes second with 21% of food-insecure children.

Texas has the second-highest rate, 13.4%, of food insecurity amongst employed adults, falling just 0.3% behind Arkansas.

7.6% of Americans 60 years of age and older lived in food-insecure households.

The state with the lowest rate of food insecurity is New Hampshire with only 6.1% of households or individuals living in food insecurity.

“Our political leaders must act to raise wages and provide a strong safety net, so we can finally end U.S. hunger and ensure that all Americans have access to adequate, healthy food,” Berg said.

Those interested in helping food insecurity locally can donate or volunteer for HPFB and are encouraged to look at their website for more information. Those interested in national efforts and updates are also encouraged to visit the Hunger Free America website.