HUD awards 23 Texas housing authorities $11.5 mil to provide affordable housing to people with disabilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development more than $11 million is being given to 23 Texas public housing agencies.

It will fund more than 1,500 housing choice vouchers to provide housing to non-elderly people with disabilities in Texas.

More than $700,000 of that money will be given to the City of Amarillo and will supply 150 of the housing vouchers.