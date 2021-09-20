HPWD Board lowers 2021 ad valorem tax rate 8th year in a row

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) Board of Directors has approved a resolution setting the 2021 ad valorem tax rate at $0.0051 per $100 valuation for operation and maintenance of the district. The adopted rate is %0.0004 less than the previous year’s rate, according to HPWD.

HPWD said Under the approved rate, those with $100,000 in property value will pay $5.10 in annual taxes, as compared to $5.50 in 2020. The HPWD 2022 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.



“The Board of Directors have lowered the tax rate each year since 2014. At that time, the tax rate was $0.008026 per $100 valuation. It is our priority to have annual balanced budgets. This allows us to reduce the tax rate for operation of the district while continuing to improve services for constituents in our 16-county service area,” said Board President Lynn Tate of Amarillo.

The Board of Directors said it also:

Approved Consent Agenda;

Approved administratively complete water well permit applications;

Approved funding for a test well to be drilled under the Dockum Aquifer Partnership program;

Amended the 2021 adopted budget;

Heard presentations about HPWD supported research;

Approved a statement of work for technical support from the U.S. Geological Survey;

Heard a staff presentation about managing open, uncovered, or deteriorated water wells.

The HPWD said it was created in 1957 by local residents and the Texas Legislature with the goal of conserving, preserving, protecting, and preserving waste of underground water in aquifers inside the 16-county service area. According to HPWD, they were the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.