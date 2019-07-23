Howardwick City Council approves agreed judgment in lawsuit

HOWARDWICK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A fix to a clerical error in the City of Howardwick is on its way to a judge for final approval.

The Howardwck City Council approved an agreed judgment in its lawsuit against the Howardwick Volunteer Fire Department.

The city claimed equipment owned and maintained by the city were errantly transferred to the fire department by a former city employee who was not cleared to sign documents.

The city will move forward with operating the fire department.

Until the department operations are back up, fire departments from surrounding communities will provide fire protection services.