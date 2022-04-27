AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Homes in Potter and Randall Counties are now worth more, according to the latest appraisals being sent out by the Potter-Randall Appraisal District. So, how do property owners fight the hike?

As MyHighPlains.com reported on Monday, PRAD said property values are up by 25% on average in Potter and Randall Counties, based on market values as of January 1, 2022.

“We’re looking at what the values should be based on what the market is doing and we’re just following what’s actually happening in the market. We’re not determining those values that are out there in the marketplace,” said Jeffrey Dagley, PRAD’s chief appraiser.

For Lige Murray, a property owner in Canyon, the appraisal notice came as a shock.

“My appraised value went up 50% from last year’s value, and it was a little more than I was expecting,” Murray said at the PRAD office on Wednesday. “I know, real estate has been going great guns. I understand that, but I’m not selling my house so I’m not cashing in on all this. So, you know, it’s worth me going through the steps to make sure everything is right on the tax rolls.”

Dagley said there are options for possibly lowering a property’s appraisal value, especially for those concerned about the potential property tax burden.

“If they feel like that value is too high, based on what’s actually going on in the market, or their particular property, they can file a protest,” said Dagley. “Once we go through that process, the protests can be resolved informally, we can do that, or can go to the Appraisal Review Board hearing to resolve the protest.”

Dagley said once the petition process is done, PRAD will certify an appraisal roll, sending it to the taxing entities where the process will begin to determine taxes on properties.

“If someone does want to file a protest, we’d encourage them to do that on our website. On the notice at the top right, there’s a website,” said Dagley. “It gives the online portal. It has an E-file pin there that the property owner can go to that website, they can file their protests online. It really just streamlines the process for us and we can communicate back and forth through that portal.”

For Murray, it was worth it to visit PRAD and see what his options were.

“They did suggest I submit a protest. They were very helpful. They walked me through completing the form, said in a couple of weeks, I’ll have a hearing date,” Murray said. “So, one step at a time.”

For those who might be hesitant to file a protest, in fear their new appraisals could increase further, Dagley said, “We’re not going to raise your value if you protest. We’re going to leave it where it’s at.”

Dagley also encouraged property owners to look at their exemptions.

“Make sure you have the exemptions that you might qualify for and the biggest one’s your homestead exemption,” he said. “If you have that exemption, then it can limit that increase by only increasing 10% from the previous year.”

He continued, “So you have to have the homestead exemption in 2021 to have that limit come into play in 2022. It’s the second year that the exemption is on the property.”

Dagley also noted there are other exemptions, including for those 65 and older, disabled veterans, and more.