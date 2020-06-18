How Potter and Randall County prepare for Election Day in the middle of a pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the primary runoff elections in less than a month (July 14), county election offices are doing everything they can to keep voters and employees safe.

Melynn Huntley, Potter County’s Elections Administrator said, “Every single [voting] location will get a COVID-19 preparation kit… When you start to think about all of the things you have to order, all the things you have to gather, and every day the situation changes, so just about the time you have a plan, the plan is not sufficient.”

If you would like to avoid going around other people at all, curbside voting is readily available for all voters.

“We have an extra station set up at every voting location that will be dedicated to a curbside voter,” said Shannon Lackey, Randall County’s Elections Administrator.

Huntley explained, “Curbside voting has been used for a while, but it’s not used in mass. And, in truth, elections are not set up to be drive-thru, and that’s sort of what this is, so it is a little bit slower process.”

Even with all of these precautions, preparing for the unexpected is the difficult part.

“It’s kind of the unknown that keeps me up at night,” said Lackey. “We want everyone to be able to cast a ballot, we want them to come out, we just don’t know. It’s a strange time of the year, we don’t typically do elections in mid-July, I don’t know what effect that will have on the voters, there’s a lot of unknowns ahead of us for this one.”

