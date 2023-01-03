Update (4:44 p.m.)

In an interview with MyHighPlains.com, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-New Mexico-District 3) said that Democratic representatives are united behind Hakeem Jeffries and united in working for a legislative agenda that looks at what communities need.

Leger Fernandez said there is a contrast on how the Republican Party and how the Democratic Party is operating right now.

“They’re basically in crisis,” Leger Fernandez said in regard to the Republican Party as it relates to Tuesday’s vote. “There’s chaos, there’s confusion. It’s the first time in 100 years that they haven’t been able to elect a Speaker of the House and that is actually not good for the country. I think that what we need is responsible leadership that is willing to work on a bipartisan basis on what our communities need. What we’re seeing right now is there’s a lot of focus on power… The most extreme members of the Republican Party are kind of running the show right now and what we really need is we need bipartisanship focused on what the country needs.”

Leger Fernandez said she is prepared to stay as long as it takes to elect a Speaker of the House.

“I was elected in 2020. We have seen a lot of history, the class of 2020,” she said. “We stayed here until the wee hours of the next day after January 6. We’re going to do the same thing tonight. We will always be on the floor, voting our values, whether it takes us until the next day or the following. We are committed to the American people to always do what’s right for them and it doesn’t matter how long that takes.”

Officials have decided to adjourn the Speaker of the House vote until 11 a.m. CST Wednesday. Wednesday’s vote is expected to be the fourth vote after three on Tuesday resulted in no decision.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, U.S. Representatives from across the country, including some who represent the High Plains, gathered in Washington D.C. to vote for the new Speaker of the House, as the 118th Congress enters its first session.

According to The Hill, the U.S. House of Representatives is preparing for its third vote after no candidate has apparently received the majority of 218 votes to be named the Speaker of the House after two votes.

This is the first time in more than 100 years for more than one vote in the U.S. House of Representatives for the Speaker of the House position. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, this contest last went through multiple rounds in 1923.

During the first vote, there was no majority in the vote’s result. According to an official count, 203 votes were cast for U.S. Rep. GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), 212 were cast for U.S. Rep. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and 19 votes were cast for other individuals, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)

There was no result in the House’s second vote for the Speaker of the House either, according to an official count, with Jeffries receiving 212 Democratic votes, McCarthy receiving 203 votes and Jordan receiving 19 votes. According to The Hill, the 19 individuals who voted for other individuals during the first round came together to vote for Jordan on this second vote.

According to an unofficial vote total during the third round, no person received a majority of the vote for the Speaker of the House position. Jeffries received 212 votes, McCarthy received 202 votes and Jordan received 20 votes, gaining an additional vote from US Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Florida) in the process. Officials are preparing for a fourth vote.

Here is how each of the representatives from the High Plains has voted so far:

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas-District 13)

First Vote: McCarthy

Second Vote: McCarthy

Third Vote: McCarthy

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas-District 19)

First Vote: McCarthy

Second Vote: McCarthy

Third Vote: McCarthy

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-New Mexico-District 3)

First Vote: Jeffries

Second Vote: Jeffries

Third Vote: Jeffries

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Oklahoma-District 3)

First Vote: McCarthy

Second Vote: McCarthy

Third Vote: McCarthy

No members voted “present” or were absent during the first two votes, according to previous reports, which would have lowered the threshold that McCarthy must meet to get majority support.

