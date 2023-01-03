AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hobert Brown has announced his intention to run for Amarillo City Council Place 4.

Brown is a veteran and was the founding treasurer for the Save Amarillo PAC.

Brown said some areas he wants to focus on include:

Moving Amarillo to a Single-Member District System,

Ensuring city Land Development Codes which support residents’ priorities

Brown made a previous run for City Council in 2021.

This comes after Tanya Winston announced her intention to run for Amarillo Mayor.

The first day to file paperwork as a candidate is Jan. 18.