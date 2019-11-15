Breaking News
Hemphill County Commissioners appoint Brent Clapp interim sheriff

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Brent Clapp has been appointed as the interim Hemphill County Sheriff.

The Hemphill County Commissioners voted on that at their meeting this evening.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Nathan Lewis turned in his resignation, effective as of 5 p.m. today, November, 15.

Lewis was asked to resign by the county attorney after the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) released documents showing he was reprimanded for falsifying and fabricating government documents.

Appointing a new sheriff was the only thing listed on today’s agenda.

