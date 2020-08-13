Harris Pick Energizes Biden Campaign

As Democrats praise Joe Biden's selection of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, the Trump campaign is launching their first wave of attacks.

(NBC News) Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appeared together Wednesday for the first time as running mates.

Their event in Wilmington, Delaware kicked off a run for the White House that’s already making history, with the first Black woman on a major party ticket.

Harris is a U.S. Senator from California and that state’s former attorney general.

She’s the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica. She’s also more than 20 years younger than Biden, and is already injecting enthusiasm into the campaign and boosting donations.

“We need more than a victory in November,” she said Wednesday. “We need a mandate that proves that the past few years do not represent who we are or who we aspire to be.”

Team Biden is also counting on the Senator’s strong and confrontational style against President Trump, who has already accused her of being “nasty.

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking on Fox News, said the selection of Harris shows “that Joe Biden and the Democratic party have been overtaken by the radical left.”

