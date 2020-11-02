countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Harris County Democratic HQ vandalized “Election No, Revolution Yes”

Your Local Election HQ

by: John Brewer

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) There’s only one day left until the election and things are getting heated.

The Harris County Democratic Party office building was reportedly vandalized Sunday night in the Fifth Ward. The party sent out a letter regarding the incident.

If you have any information on this incident call the Houston Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss