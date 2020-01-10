Gus Trujillo launches Congressional campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gus Trujillo held an event tonight to officially launch his congressional campaign.

Trujillo is running for Texas’ 13th District, which is currently filled by Congressman Mac Thornberry.

Trujillo previously worked as an intern for Congressman Thornberry. He is running as a democrat.

“I don’t want people to see the color of my skin or my age as a deterrent to vote for me,” said Trujillo. “I want them to know that I am a good person and a person who will fight for what’s right. I hope that people can trust me because I’m not going in there with an ulterior motive or an agenda. I’m going in there to truly represent the people of this area.”

Currently, 17 candidates are running for Congressman Mac Thornberry’s seat.

To check filings:

FEC – Click Here

Texas Secretary of State – Click Here

Republican Party of Texas – Click Here

