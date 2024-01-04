AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An initiating committee is gathering petition signatures with the hope that the Amarillo City Council will pass an ordinance making it a “sanctuary city for the unborn,” effectively outlawing abortion and adding other restrictions.

The Amarillo City Council has already met and discussed a potential anti-abortion ordinance. Last month, they were given three proposed versions of an ordinance but they have not taken any action yet.

The group is aiming for at least 6,000 signatures on the petition for their version of the ordinance.

“Those signatures will be turned in to the city clerk and as long as we have enough, then that ordinance will go before the mayor and city council, and they’ll have the ability to accept or reject that ordinance,” said Mark Lee Dickson, the founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn initiative. “And if that ordinance is rejected, then at that point, it will go have the opportunity to go on the ballot for the next available election.”

Dickson, who serves as the director of Right to Life East Texas, is not from Amarillo but is working to get the petition to the council.

He said 55 other Texas cities and counties have passed similar ordinances and he believes it should be passed by the votes of the mayor and city council.

“In this kind of situation, we’re seeing that it does not look like we have a majority on the council that is willing to pass an ordinance which would prohibit abortion trafficking, an ordinance that uses the same kind of enforcement mechanism as the Texas heartbeat act,” said Dickson.

John Barrett is collecting signatures for the petition. While there is language in the ordinance that would place restrictions on traveling for an abortion, he said they are not targeting the mothers of unborn children.

“We’re not necessarily saying everything is shut down. You can’t go here from point A to point B to get an abortion, okay,” said Barrett. “What we’re saying is that the facilitating of an abortion by people to transport a mother to other states is basically as I understand it, what this addresses.”

Right now, Dickson believes Texas’ abortion ban is not enough.

“We’ve got to see abortion outlawed in every single state in this nation. This is about the abolition of abortion entirely,” Dickson continued. “And by prohibiting abortion trafficking on residents of Amarillo, we are saying truly, that we are prepping for an abortion Free America.”

MyHighPlains.com has reached out to Amarillo City Council members for comment. Josh Craft and Les Simpson declined to comment. We have not heard back yet from Don Tipps and Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley was not available for comment on Thursday.

Place 3 council member Tom Scherlen said the group will need 5,700 signatures on the petition.

“I cannot speak for the entire City Council. I think we are waiting to see the outcome of this petition,” Scherlen said in a statement late Thursday. “If it qualifies, the Council will decide whether to vote on it or to take it to the election of our citizens. In my opinion, since the group is using a petition format, it would be proper to take it to the voters for their decision…”