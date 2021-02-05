Governor Greg Abbott sets date for Special Runoff Election in House District 68

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott has set a date for the special runoff election in House District 68.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 will be the day that the runoff election takes place.

This election will fill the place left by State Senator Drew Springer.

The candidates for the runoff election are David Spiller of Jacksboro and Craig Carter of Nocona.

The early voting period for the runoff election will start on Feb. 16.