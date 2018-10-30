Your Local Election HQ

Gov. Greg Abbott Holds 'Get Out the Vote' Event in Amarillo

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 04:21 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 08:31 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Governor Greg Abbott spoke in Amarillo today with Senator Kel Seliger and Representative John Smithee.

They held a "Get Out and Vote" event at Youngblood's Cafe.

Sen. Seliger faces Libertarian Jack Westbrook, and Rep. Smithee faces Democrat Mike Purcell. 

"I'm urging people here to get out and vote," said Gov. Abbott. "It's their values and their voice in this election that matters the most. They need to make sure their values are heard. Everyone in Amarillo must go vote. If you do not go vote, someone in some other part of the State of Texas will be the one who will be deciding your fate and your future right here in Amarillo."

Gov. Abbott faces Democratic candidate Lupe Valdez in November. 

Early voting runs until Nov. 2, and Election Day is Nov. 6.

