AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott’s office announced he will hold a press conference at the international bridge in Del Rio on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at noon to provide an update on border security.

The governor’s office said he will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris, and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd.