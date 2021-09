BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Republican Party announced that Governor Greg Abbott will visit Borger on Friday, Oct. 1.

According to the update from Hutchinson County, Abbott will attend a reception at the Frank Phillips College Library at 5:30 p.m.

The governor’s visit to Borger was originally expected during August but was rescheduled after his COVID-19 diagnosis, a breakthrough case for which he isolated and received the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment.