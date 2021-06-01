Governor Abbott signs ‘Back the Blue’ legislation, aims to prevent police defunding

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott signed multiple bills into law today, June 1, that his office said will “stop cities from defunding the police and enhance penalties for criminal activities that interfere with or harm law enforcement.”

The Governor previously made preventing cities from defunding the police an emergency item this session, according to his Office.

“The men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to keep Texans safe, and they deserve our enduring support and gratitude,” said Governor Abbott. “Efforts to defund the police are downright dangerous, and these laws will prevent cities from making this reckless decision. These laws also help protect our law enforcement officers in the line of duty by enhancing penalties for crimes committed against them such as using fireworks or laser pointers to harm or obstruct the police. With these laws, we are bolstering our support for law enforcement while ensuring a safer future for all Texans. I applaud the Texas Legislature for joining me in passing these priority items and for making sure Texas remains a law-and-order state.”

The bills signed, as described by the Governor’s Office: