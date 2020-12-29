Governor Abbott sets Special Election for Texas House District 68

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation this week announcing that Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, will be the special election date to fill the Texas House of Representatives District 68 seat vacated by Senator-elect Drew Springer.
Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the ballot, said the Governor’s office, must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Early voting will begin on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
The counties affected by this special election include;
- Childress
- Collingsworth
- Cooke
- Cottle
- Crosby
- Dickens
- Fisher
- Floyd
- Garza
- Hall
- Hardeman
- Haskell
- Jack
- Kent
- King
- Montague
- Motley
- Stonewall
- Throckmorton
- Wheeler
- Wilbarger
- Young
The full proclamation can be read here.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Tribes try to shield elders and their knowledge from virus
- Catalytic converter thief caught red-handed in Missouri, police say
- Statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln is removed in Boston
- New US dietary guidelines: No candy, cake for kids under 2
- Winter weather expected across the Lone Stare State, Texans reminded to be prepared