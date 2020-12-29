Governor Abbott sets Special Election for Texas House District 68

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation this week announcing that Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, will be the special election date to fill the Texas House of Representatives District 68 seat vacated by Senator-elect Drew Springer.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the ballot, said the Governor’s office, must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Early voting will begin on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

The counties affected by this special election include;

Childress

Collingsworth

Cooke

Cottle

Crosby

Dickens

Fisher

Floyd

Garza

Hall

Hardeman

Haskell

Jack

Kent

King

Montague

Motley

Stonewall

Throckmorton

Wheeler

Wilbarger

Young

The full proclamation can be read here.