Governor Abbott sets Special Election for Texas House District 68

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation this week announcing that Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, will be the special election date to fill the Texas House of Representatives District 68 seat vacated by Senator-elect Drew Springer.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the ballot, said the Governor’s office, must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Early voting will begin on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

The counties affected by this special election include;

  • Childress
  • Collingsworth
  • Cooke
  • Cottle
  • Crosby
  • Dickens
  • Fisher
  • Floyd
  • Garza
  • Hall
  • Hardeman
  • Haskell
  • Jack
  • Kent
  • King
  • Montague
  • Motley
  • Stonewall
  • Throckmorton
  • Wheeler
  • Wilbarger
  • Young

The full proclamation can be read here.

