Governor Abbott sets date for Special Runoff Election in House District 68

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Governor Greg Abbott chose Tuesday, Feb. 23 as the date for a special runoff election to fill the seat vacated by Senator Drew Springer, R-Muenster, who is now in the Texas Senate, the governor’s office announced.
The runoff candidates are David Spiller, a Jacksboro attorney and school board trustee, and Craig Carter, a former candidate for overlapping state Senate District 30.
District 68 includes Childress and Wheeler counties.
