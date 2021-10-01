Governor Abbott makes campaign stop in Borger

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in the Panhandle today after his stop in Lubbock.

Governor Abbot attended a reception and dinner party at Frank Phillip’s College, on Oct. 1, in Borger.

The event was part of a campaign stop and was hosted by the Hutchinson County Republican Party.

The governor made remarks on the Mexican border, laws passed this legislative session, and winning Texas in 2022.

“The way that we save America is we start by winning Texas, and that begins tonight in Hutchinson County, Texas, where we’re going to begin tonight and we’re all the way through Election Day, and keep Texas, red,” said Abbott.

Cynthia Lagrone with the Hutchinson County Republican Party said she was glad that the governor was able to make today’s stop in Borger.

Governor Abbott was scheduled to make this Panhandle stop in August but was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The governor said he had a speedy recovery and credits it in part to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Abbott continued to say he is seeking a third term as governor.