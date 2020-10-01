Governor Abbott issues proclamation enhancing ballot security

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, wears a state-emblazoned face mask after delivering remarks at a press conference on Sept. 17, 2020, during which he announced expanded reopenings for most businesses across Texas. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation today, enhancing ballot security protocols for the in-person delivery of marked mail ballots for the Nov. 3 Election.

According to the Governor’s office, beginning on Oct. 2, mail ballots that are delivered in person by voters who are eligible to vote by mail must be delivered to a single early voting clerk’s office location as publicly designated by a county’s early voting clerk.

The proclamation also requires early voting clerks to allow poll watchers to observe any activity conducted at the early voting clerk’s office location related to the in-person delivery of a marked mail ballot.

This proclamation amends a July 27 proclamation that extended the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person.

“The State of Texas has a duty to voters to maintain the integrity of our elections,” said Governor Abbott. “As we work to preserve Texans’ ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take extra care to strengthen ballot security protocols throughout the state. These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting.”

The full proclamation can be viewed here.

