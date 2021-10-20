Governor Abbott appoints Amarillo woman to Statewide Health Coordinating Council

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment and reappointment of several leaders to the Statewide Health Coordinating Council (SHCC), which includes an Amarillo native, according to the office of Governor Abbott.
The release explained that the council “ensures health care services and facilities are available to all Texans through health planning activities” and “makes recommendations to the governor and the legislature through the Texas State Health Plan (TSHP).” In addition, the council provides guidance in the development of the TSHP, and promotes the plan.
Governor Abbott has appointed Kenneth “Ken” Holland and Tamara Rhodes of Amarillo and reappointed Carol Boswewell, Ed.D., Melinda Rodfriguez, D.P.T, and Yasser Zeid, M.D. to the council for terms set to expire on August 31, 2027, the office said.
The following is a description of the leaders appointed to the Statewide Health Coordinating Council provided by the office of Governor Abbott:
- Kenneth “Ken” Holland of Huntsville is a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones. He currently serves as a member of the Huntsville Independent School District Board of Trustees and chair of the Board of Adjustments for the City of Huntsville. Previously, he served as an Executive Board Member of the Huntsville/Walker County Chamber of Commerce. Holland received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University.
- Tamara Rhodes of Amarillo is a Nursing Instructor at West Texas A&M University. She is a member of the Texas Nurses Association, National League for Nursing, Texas Community College Teachers Association, and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. Additionally, she is a volunteer with Texas Mission of Mercy, Atomic Armadillos Robotic Team, and the Southwest Safety Team. Previously, she was a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Board of Nursing. Rhodes received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Texas Tech and a Master of Science in Nursing Education from Walden University.
- Carol Boswell, Ed.D. of Andrews is a Professor at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing and serves as a research consultant for Midland Memorial Hospital. Previously, she served as a consultant and is currently a director for Permian Regional Medical Center Hospital. She is a member of the American Nurses Association, Texas Nurses Association, National League for Nursing, and Sigma Beta Tau. Boswell received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Nursing from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and a Doctor of Education from Texas Tech University.
- Melinda Rodriguez, D.P.T. of San Antonio is the Director of Business Development for Access Quality Therapy Services (AQTS Home Health). She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and a Licensed Physical Therapist by the Texas State Board of Physical Therapy Examiners. She is a board member and Philippine Chair Committee member of the Alamo Asian American Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, she is a former member of the Alamo Parkinson’s Support Group board of directors. Rodriguez received a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines, and a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Boston University.
- Yasser Zeid, M.D. of Tyler is the Chief Executive Officer, President, and a Medical Doctor at Zeid Medical Group, PLLC. Previously, he served as the Chief Resident of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York. He is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Texas Medical Association, American Medical Association, American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, and past chairman of the TMA Maternal and Perinatal Health Committee. Zeid received his Diploma of Medicine and Surgery from Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt.
- Emily Hunt, D.N.P. of Houston is an Advanced Practice Provider Manager at Texas Children’s Urgent Care. She is a current member of the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, Texas Nurse Practitioners, and American Society of Pediatrics. She previously worked at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri and The University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. Hunt received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Iowa, a Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Iowa, and a Doctorate in Nursing from Rush University.