Governor Abbott appoints Amarillo woman to Statewide Health Coordinating Council

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment and reappointment of several leaders to the Statewide Health Coordinating Council (SHCC), which includes an Amarillo native, according to the office of Governor Abbott.

The release explained that the council “ensures health care services and facilities are available to all Texans through health planning activities” and “makes recommendations to the governor and the legislature through the Texas State Health Plan (TSHP).” In addition, the council provides guidance in the development of the TSHP, and promotes the plan.

Governor Abbott has appointed Kenneth “Ken” Holland and Tamara Rhodes of Amarillo and reappointed Carol Boswewell, Ed.D., Melinda Rodfriguez, D.P.T, and Yasser Zeid, M.D. to the council for terms set to expire on August 31, 2027, the office said.

The following is a description of the leaders appointed to the Statewide Health Coordinating Council provided by the office of Governor Abbott: