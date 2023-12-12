AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced he is endorsing State Representative John Smithee of House District 86 for re-election.

Abbott released a statement saying:

“Texans in the Panhandle can count on Representative John Smithee to always fight for their values in Austin. He is a steadfast leader who has been there every step of the way to defend our border, protect girls and women in sports, secure historic property tax relief, and safeguard parental rights in the classroom. I ask all Texans in House District 86 to join me in supporting Representative John Smithee for re-election.” Governor Greg Abbott.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Smithee announced that he will run for re-election in 2024, aiming to remain in the office he has held since 1985.