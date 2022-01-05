Governor Abbot names Judge of the 287th Judicial District Court

FILE – In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. The Biden administration on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 sued Texas over new voting rules that outlasted a summer of dramatic protests by Democrats, who face fading hopes of overhauling the nation’s election laws in response to a wave of restrictive new measures in Republican-led states. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment of Kathryn Gurley as Judge of the 287th Judicial District Court in Bailey and Parmer Counties.

According to the office, the term is set to expire December 31, 2022 or until “her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.”