AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a ceremonial signing of a historic property tax cut Wednesday afternoon.

Abbott officially signed the $18 billion package last month, sending the proposals to voters for their approval later this year.

The governor will hold a ceremonial signing at 1 p.m. The signing will be live-streamed in this story and on the KXAN Facebook page.

Abbott posted on social media Wednesday he was “proud to sign into law the largest property tax cut in Texas history.”

“Over $18 BILLION will go back to Texans, providing property tax relief to homeowners, seniors, and small businesses,” the post read.

In another post, he said, “Texas has the fastest growing economy in the nation. The money from our state’s historic budget surplus belongs to hardworking Texans. We are giving that money back with the LARGEST property tax cut in Texas history.”

The package puts $12.6 billion of the state’s historic budget surplus toward making cuts to school taxes for all property owners, dropping property taxes an average of more than 40% for some 5.7 million Texas homeowners and offering brand-new tax savings for smaller businesses and other commercial and nonhomesteaded properties, the Texas Tribune reported.

Last month, Abbott added his signature to Senate Bill 2, the property tax cuts bill, and Senate Bill 3, a franchise tax relief bill, which Texas lawmakers passed after months of negotiations between the state’s top Republicans.