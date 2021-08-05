Gov. Greg Abbott announces plans for a second special session, 17 agenda items

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation Thursday announcing he will convene a second special legislative session on Aug. 7 to tackle 17 agenda items.
The agenda items to be reviewed in the second special session are:
- Bail reform
- Election integrity
- Federal relief appropriations
- Education
- Border secruity
- Social media censorship
- Article X funding
- Family violence prevention
- Youth sports (preventing students from participating in athletics based on student’s sex at birth)
- Abortion-inducing drugs
- 13th check (one-time benefits payment Teacher Retirement System of Texas)
- Critical Race Theory
- Appropriations (appropriating funds from unappropriated available revenue)
- Primary elections
- Radioactive waste
- Employment
- State legislature (legislation relating to legislative quorum requirements)
The first special session was set to address some of these agenda items but was stalled after House Democrats left the state for Washington D. C. creating a lack of quorum, halting the legislature’s ability do business. The walkout by House Democrats was to protest the Republican-led push for changes in the state’s voting laws.
“The Texas Legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th Legislative Session, and they have a responsibility to finish the work that was started,” Abbott said. “I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve.”