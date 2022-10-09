AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a Twitter post from the Office of the Governor, Governor Greg Abbott’s spokesperson released Thursday, marijuana state pardons will not be considered in Texas denying the request of President Joe Biden.

According to the Twitter post, written by Gov. Abbott’s spokesperson Renae Eze. “Texas is not in the habit of taking criminal justice advice from the leader of the defund police party and someone who has overseen a criminal justice system run amuck with cashless bail and a revolving door for violent criminals.”

Eze said in a statement that the “Texas governor could only pardon offenders who received a recommendation for a pardon and also have been through the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.”

Abbott said previously that he is in support of reducing penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Most of the Republican governors also said they would not be following suit to the president’s blanket pardons for marijuana possession, while several democratic governors welcome the idea.

Beto O’Rourke, his opponent is for the pardons and plans to legalize marijuana in Texas if re-elected.

