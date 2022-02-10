AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that an Amarillo man has been reappointed to serve as the Canadian River Compact Commissioner.

According to a news release from the office, Abbott reappointed Amarillo resident Roger Cox as the Canadian River Compact Commissioner. The commissioner helps administer the provisions of the Canadian River Compact entered into by Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and the United States.

Cox currently is a lawyer and shareholder at Underwood Law Firm, the release said. Cox is board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Farm & Ranch Real Estate Law, Commerical Real Estate Law as well as Business Bankruptcy Law. Cox’s term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2027.