AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Abbott has sent a letter to the Texas Department of Information as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety requesting both agencies to safeguard the state’s technological infrastructure as the potential for Russian cyberattacks increases.

According to the release from Abbott’s office, Abbott directed “both agencies to use every available resource to safeguard the state’s critical infrastructure and to assist local governments and school districts in Texas with their needs.”

“Protecting the state of Texas from cyber threats during this time of Russian aggression is paramount,” the letter from Abbott reads. “Over the past year, the state has taken significant strides to bolster its cybersecurity defenses. To further protect Texans from potential cybersecurity threats, I am directing you to use every available resource to safeguard the state’s critical infrastructure and to assist local governments and school districts with their needs.”

In the letter, Abbott outlines actions that he believes both agencies should take. This includes: