AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the OneStar Foundation has created a webpage so people can send donations to support the individuals impacted by the Uvalde shooting earlier this week.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the webpage will give people the opportunity to donate money to support families, teachers as well as the overall Uvalde community. The OneStar Foundation will give all of the donations to the Robb School Memorial Fund, established by the First State Bank of Uvalde, to “ensure immediate financial support is given” to those impacted by the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Officials said these funds will cover immediate needs including healthcare expenses, flights and travel for families and loved ones, funeral expenses, and long-term needs for the community’s recovery, according to the news release.

“As the Uvalde community grieves this terrible crime, we have seen an outpouring of support from Texans and people around the country offering to help during this heartbreaking time,” Abbott said in the release. “Donations of any amount to the OneStar Foundation webpage will go a long way in letting these grief-stricken families, teachers, and loved ones know that they are not alone as they begin the long and difficult process of piecing their lives back together. The true spirit of the Lone Star State is Texans helping Texans, and we must continue supporting those working to heal in the weeks and months ahead.”

For more information about the fund, visit the website for the OneStar Foundation.