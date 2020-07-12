Gov. Abbott announces additional extension of Federally-supported COVID-19 testing sites in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, removes his face mask to deliver remarks at a press conference on June 22, 2020, relating to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. He warned Texans that further measures might be taken to restrict the reopening process if citizens do not adhere to the guidelines outlined by the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced on Sunday, July 12 that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has extended federal support of Community Based Testing Sites in Dallas and Houston through July 31, 2020.

Governor Abbott previously secured an extension of these sites in June.

Governor Abbott said, “The State of Texas is committed to providing ample testing resources as we work to contain the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Our continued collaboration with our federal partners is essential to our efforts. The extension of this program in Dallas and Houston will help secure more testing for Texans in these communities. There are over 900 testing sites across the state of Texas, and I urge Texans in need of a test to find a site nearest them.”

Texans can visit covidtest.tdem.texas.gov for testing locations near them.

