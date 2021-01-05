Ginger Nelson to seek re-election as Mayor of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mayor Ginger Nelson announced today that she is running for re-election.

According to a press release, Mayor Nelson said she will maximize her statewide relationships to bring jobs and economic growth to Amarillo.

She also said she will focus on improving Animal Management and Welfare, as well long term growth and sustainability.

Nelson was first elected three years ago.

Also currently running for mayor are Jeffrey McElreath and Claudette Smith.