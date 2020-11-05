Georgia Secretary of State’s Office to hold news conference at 3:00 p.m.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Currently there are around 47,000 votes left to count in Georgia.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.
