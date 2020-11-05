Georgia Secretary of State’s Office to hold news conference at 3:00 p.m.

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Currently there are around 47,000 votes left to count in Georgia.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss