Georgia Secretary of State will certify election results in favor of Joe Biden

ATLANTA, Ga. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Sec. Brad Raffensperger will certify the results for the Nov. 3. 2020 General Election. The results can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

According to the release, “In certifying the results, the Secretary of State will affirm that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state candidate. Further, the Secretary of State will affirm that the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county.”

With the certification, the Office says that the two-business-day time period has begun for a candidate who lost by less than 0.05% to request a recount. The certification does not preclude the state from continuing any investigations related to the election, or from pursuing any future allegations that may arise from the elections.

“Georgia is recognized as a national leader in elections. It was the first state in the country to implement the trifecta of automatic voter registration, at least 16 days of early voting (which has been called the “gold standard”), and no-excuse absentee voting.” concludes the announcement. “Georgia continues to set records for voter turnout and election participation, seeing the largest increase in average turnout of any other state in the 2018 midterm election and record turnout in 2020, with over 1.3 million absentee by mail voters and over 3.6 million in-person voters utilizing Georgia’s new, secure, paper ballot voting system.”