AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday serves as the last day for Texas Panhandle residents to participate in Early Voting for the upcoming March Primary.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, voters will have the choice to participate in either the Democratic or Republican party in the March Primary, casting their vote in various races including the Texas Governor’s race, the Texas Attorney General race, and the race for the office of United States Representative District 13.

Other races, including the Texas State Senator District 31 race and various state representative races, only have Republican candidates so those particular races will only be featured in the Republican primary in this election.

Here is the information for early voting hours and locations for both Potter and Randall Counties:

Potter County

Santa Fe Building, first-floor ticket office, 900 S. Polk

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Casey Carpet One, main entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

United Amigos, northwest entrance, 3300 E I-40;

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hillside Christian Church NW campus, southwest entrance, 600 Tascosa Rd.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cornerstone Outreach, the main entrance of the fellowship room, 1111 N. Buchanan

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Randall County

Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 Fifth Ave. in Canyon

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Ave.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th