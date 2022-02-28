AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four Republicans are looking to fill the Texas State Senate District 31 seat that will be vacated by Kel Seliger.

This comes after State Sen. Seliger (R-Amarillo) announced he would not run for re-election.

Kevin Sparks is a businessman who works in oil and gas in Midland, who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

Tim Reid is the athletic director and a teacher at Ascension Academy in Amarillo. He is also a former FBI Agent.

Stormy Bradley is a business owner and nurse from Big Spring.

Jesse Quackenbush is an Amarillo lawyer.

All these candidates are seeking that seat, campaigning on similar issues, including border security.

“I think is important, though, that we have somebody that has real-life experiences dealing with other countries and how that how we work those issues of safety and security,” said Reid.

Bradley said she would start with a temporary closure of the southern border.

“I think the first step in doing that as a temporary closure of the border, and then do some things towards Mexico, as far as penalties and fines and sanctions go,” she said. “So that way, we have some buy-in from them to help get this problem alleviated.”

Sparks said Texas should step up if the federal government will not.

He said, “I am in favor of Continuing the wall work that President Trump started. And that, fortunately, the legislature budgeted almost $3 billion to spend in continuing construction of the wall down on the border, as well as adding additional law enforcement.”

The candidates are also focused on Texas schools.

“I have been really being a proponent of asking other parents in their school districts as I’m traveling around to ask for the curriculum that your students are being taught,” said Bradley. “I think that there’s a difference in literature and CRT curriculum but I definitely am trying to be an advocate for parents in that aspect.”

Quackenbush talked about control of schools, saying, “I believe that our rural school districts need to have all of the power and all of the ability to control how their schools are run in these rural areas.”

Reid suggested looking at standardized testing, and whether it is helpful for students. He also said the State might need to increase funding to help improve schools.

“Do we have areas that we need to concentrate on? We do. There are poor-performing school districts, there are poor-performing schools, and what that’s what we need to address with legislation, not come up with a law that we blanket everybody with and hamper them,” Reid said.

According to Sparks, competition could make schools better.

“I’m a proponent of opening up our public education, and allowing dollars in some shape, form, or fashion to follow the students,” said Sparks. “So that we create new entities to help educate our students.”

In Amarillo, Quackenbush said he is running to give a voice to the Panhandle.

“I still feel very firmly that unless someone from the Panhandle gets this job, that the frackers that Mr. Sparks represents, in Midland, Odessa will be up here taking our vital resource which could drag us into a spiral which we can’t recover from without water, our agricultural community, our cattle community can’t survive,” said Quackenbush.

Reid said he wants to look out for the entire region, including rural Texans in the district.

“41 of our 45 counties in the district are rural and so they have different issues than what we have in Amarillo and Midland-Odessa,” said Reid. “We have to be we have to be to recognize those differences.”

Watch the full interviews with each candidate below: