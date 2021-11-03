Four Price to run for re-election to Texas House

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas State Representative Four Price of District 87 announced that he will seek re-election in 2022, with the primary election falling on the first Tuesday of March. He announced his intention to file the necessary paperwork Wednesday morning.

“I am excited to formally announce my intention to seek another term in the Texas House. It’s a privilege to

represent the Texas Panhandle, and I deeply appreciate the confidence the citizens of House District 87 have

placed in me to effectively represent them in Austin,” said Price, “If voters send me back to the Texas Capitol, I will continue my commitment to improving Texas, and specifically our area, with sensible solutions to the challenges we all face.”

House District 87 was expanded during the recent redistricting process, and now includes counties such as;

Carson County

Hutchinson County

Moore County

Potter County

Sherman County

Hansford County

Lipscomb County

Ochiltree County

“I’m proud that I’ve been able to play a meaningful role in passing landmark natural resource legislation,

healthcare legislation, public school finance legislation, property tax reform legislation, and unprecedented border security funding in our state’s balanced budgets,” Price continued, “Policy matters critical to Texas and to our Panhandle region will continue to be areas of priority for me.”

Legislation that Price co-authored in the last year included House Bill 25, restricting transgender students in Texas from school sports teams that do not align with their birth certificates as they appeared at or near birth. He also co-sponsored state senate bills regarding election security, abortion regulations, and tax rates.