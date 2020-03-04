Former White House doctor Jackson goes to Texas GOP runoff

An election officer passes out “I Voted” stickers during the Super Tuesday primary at at Lincoln Terrace Elementary School. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former White House physician and one-time nominee to head the Department of Veterans Affairs Ronny Jackson has advanced to a runoff in the Republican primary for a rural Texas congressional seat.

Jackson’s VA nomination by President Donald Trump in 2018 was derailed by allegations of drinking on the job and over-prescribing drugs.

He denied those allegations.

Jackson retired from the Navy in 2019 and launched his political campaign.

He seeks the seat held by retiring Rep. Mac Thornberry in a district considered safely Republican.

Jackson will face agriculture advocate Josh Winegarner in a May runoff.