Former White House doctor Jackson goes to Texas GOP runoff

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former White House physician and one-time nominee to head the Department of Veterans Affairs Ronny Jackson has advanced to a runoff in the Republican primary for a rural Texas congressional seat.
Jackson’s VA nomination by President Donald Trump in 2018 was derailed by allegations of drinking on the job and over-prescribing drugs.
He denied those allegations.
Jackson retired from the Navy in 2019 and launched his political campaign.
He seeks the seat held by retiring Rep. Mac Thornberry in a district considered safely Republican.
Jackson will face agriculture advocate Josh Winegarner in a May runoff.