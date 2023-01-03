MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a social media announcement made by Texas House District 87 Representative Four Price, former House District 87 Representative David Swinford of Dumas died over the weekend.

“I deeply appreciate his service to our community and state,” Price said in the post, “He leaves a tremendous legacy and is deeply respected by so many. Karen & I extend our prayers and condolences to the entire Swinford family. Rest in peace, David.”

Swinford, a Republican, served as the District 87 representative from 1991 until his resignation in 2010. His sponsored legislation included bills focused on the Texas gas industry and career and technology education in public schools.

As noted on his representative profile, before his election he served as Vice President for the Dumas Independent School District Board of Trustees and the President of the Moore County School Board of Trustees.

Price further reflected in his announcement post that, while he and Swinford did not know one another well before Price took office, they “became friends and spoke regularly” after his election in 2010.

