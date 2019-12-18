Former Fire Station 3, other land to be up for sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Fire Station 3 and land next to it will soon be up for sale.

The Amarillo City Council approved for the city manager to begin gathering documents for the sale of the former fire station and an acre of land next to it on the 6000 block of Estacado Lane.

The sale price for the fire station land is $165,000 with the land next to it being worth more than $142,000.

It was passed 5-0.

