AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As detailed in his published obituary, former Mayor of Amarillo Billy Glen Parkey died on April 16 at the age of 87, following a decades-long career in commercial real estate and local politics.

According to information from the Boxwell Brothers funeral home, Parkey’s memorial ceremony is set to be hosted at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church of Amarillo. Instead of sending flowers, Parkey’s friends and loved ones asked that community members instead donate to the Amarillo Area Foundation, for which he was formerly Chairman.

Parkey was described in his published obituary as a graduate of Floydada High School, a veteran of the US Army, and an alumnus of West Texas A&M University in the class of 1960. He went on to a real estate career that included his formation of real estate development and management companies, including Sterling Properties.

Among his real estate accomplishments, his obituary listed that Parkey’s companies were responsible for the conversion of Amarillo’s Fedway building into the Commerce Building, as well as multiple buildings now in use by WT and Amarillo College, such as the Harrington Academic Hall and the center for AC’s technical education programs.

Politically, Parkey served as Mayor of Amarillo from 1987-1989. He also served as Chairman of the WT Foundation Board and the Children’s Learning Center. He was also a president of the Amarillo Junior Chamber of Commerce, Amarillo Board of Economic Development and Amarillo Jaycees, and Chairman of the Board of the Amarillo Area Foundation.

Phrased as a “catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Amarillo,” Parkey’s obituary said that he dedicated his life to improving the quality of life in the Texas Panhandle.

“Nobody loved Amarillo more than Glen Parkey,” noted his obituary, “who spent countless hours volunteering his time to improve his beloved city.”

Among his list of accolades and awards, Parkey was named Amarillo Globe-News Man of the Year in 2006, and was inducted into the WT Business Hall of Fame in 1998. WT also established a scholarship in his name in 2017.

During Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting, current Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson announced the establishment of “Billy Glen Parkey Day” in the wake of his death, in recognition of his significance to the community.

However, past the community influence, Parkey’s obituary noted that his true priorities always rested at home.

“Glen’s top priority was always his family, and he loved spending quality time with his wife, kids, and grandkids.” said the obituary,” Glen and the family traveled together on many trips all over the US and Mexico. Glen had a fondness for Puerto Vallarta and Southern California and spent many weeks in both locations. He taught his kids how to ski, took them camping, canoeing, and fishing, and coached their Kids Inc. teams. He enjoyed Bible Study and Sunday service at First Presbyterian with friends and family. He had a zest for life, was an excellent joke teller, and will be remembered for his warm smile and giant hugs.”

Parkey’s family also expressed thanks to the caretakers and nurses at Bivins Pointe, Ware First Baptist, and “especially Lenox Archie, Rebecca Archie, and Lanny Shrubs for their loving care and assistance for the past eight years.”