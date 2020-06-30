Florida Doctors: Postpone Republican National Convention

Hundreds of Florida doctors are calling on Jacksonville's mayor to postpone the upcoming Republican National Convention and institute mandatory mask requirements due to rapidly rising coronavirus infections.

(WTLV/NBC News) Nearly 200 Florida-based doctors have signed an open letter to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, calling for the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville to be postponed and for the use of masks to be mandated in the city.

The letter notes that more than 40,000 people are expected to attend the RNC from all over the country.

“Allowing this number of people to descend on Jacksonville is unequivocally provocative of disease, predictably harmful, and medically disrespectful to the citizens of this city, much less the rest of the country,” the letter said.

In the letter, doctors also warn there will be an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, long-term health problems and deaths as a result of the convention.

“At greatest risk are our most vulnerable populations: the poor, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions,” the letter said. “Others most likely to be affected include our health care workers at all levels, our first responders, our service workers, and airport workers.”

