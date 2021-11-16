First female, African American Judge to run for Amarillo 181st Judicial District Court

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Titiana Frausto, the current 181st Judicial District Court Judge in Potter and Randall counties, announced Tuesday her intention to run for the position in 2022 after being appointed in 2020 by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Frausto will host a campaign announcement at 5 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 18) at The Derrick Event Center, located at 814 S. Taylor in downtown Amarillo.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Frausto was appointed as the 181st Judicial District Court Judge by Abbott in late 2020 after John Board announced his retirement. Frausto is the first female judge in the 181st District Court as well as the first African American District Judge in Potter and Randall counties.

“A good judge keeps our neighborhoods safe. A good judge treats all defendants with fairness and basic human respect,” Frausto said in the release. “If I can be hard on crime, but take time to address the defendant, perhaps we can keep that person from becoming a repeat offender. Keeping our neighborhoods safe is my top priority.”

For more information about the campaign, visit its website.