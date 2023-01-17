AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2023 Election Season officially kicks off Wednesday, as residents from the city of Amarillo will officially get to file for a spot on the May 2023 Election ballot for Mayor or a seat on the Amarillo City Council.

This comes as multiple Amarillo residents have already announced their intention to run for a city of Amarillo position. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the following individuals have announced, as of Jan. 17:

Hobert “Gunny” Brown – intention to run for Place 4;

Tom Scherlen – intention to run for Place 3;

Don Tipps – intention to run for Place 2;

Tanya Winston – intention to run for Amarillo Mayor.

Current Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, along with Amarillo City Council members Eddy Sauer and Howard Smith, have announced their intentions to not run for reelection for their positions, according to previous reports.

According to documents obtained by MyHighPlains.com from the city of Amarillo, candidates who are running for these positions are considered to be local filers, causing all forms for these positions to be filed with the city secretary. Some of the necessary documents include:

Application for a Place on the City General Election Ballot between Jan. 18 and Feb. 17;

Petition for a Place on the City General Election Ballot, consisting of a petition signed by 100 registered voters or a $100 application fee;

Authorization to release personal email;

Appointment of a Campaign Treasurer by a candidate, which is required to be on file before any money is accepted or expended;

Code of Fair Campaign Practices, an option form but one that candidates are encouraged to file;

Candidate/Officeholder Campaign Finance Report;

Candidate/Officeholder report of unexpected contributions.

Per Texas Election Code, there are certain requirements for individuals to run for public office in the state of Texas, including that the person is 18 years or older on the first day of the term to be filled at the election or on the date of appointment. Other requirements include that they have resided continuously in Texas for 12 months and they have to be a U.S. Citizen.

Per the Amarillo City Charter, the mayor and councilmembers are required to be resident citizens of the city of Amarillo and are required to have been for at least 12 months prior to the election. Those elected to the position cannot hold any other public office and cannot be interested in the “profits or emolument of any contracts, job, work or service for the municipality or interested in the sale to the city of any supplies, equipment, material or articles purchased. “

A term as the Amarillo Mayor or City Council member is two years, with Election Day occurring on the first Saturday of May in odd-numbered years. This year’s election will be on May 6.

Filing for a place on the ballot will end at 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, city of Amarillo officials said. Officials stressed that applications are required to be received by the city secretary by that time and late applications will not be accepted.

For those voting in the election, the last day to register to vote in the May 2023 election is April 6, with Early Voting scheduled from April 24 to May 2.

This story will be updated as individuals officially file with the city of Amarillo to run for Mayor or for positions on the Amarillo City Council.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.



