Few hours left to cast ballot in Texas primary runoff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are just a few hours left to case your ballow in the Texas primary runoff election.
Polls are open until 7 p.m.
To check your voter registration or to see your nearest voting location, click here.
Come back to this page after 7 p.m. to see live updates as election results come in.
