TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released information from the representative’s office, US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-New Mexico District 3 will visit Tucumcari on Wednesday as part of a two-day tour focused on the upcoming Farm Bill, as well as meeting with veterans and local officials.

On Wednesday morning, as detailed in the released schedule, Fernández is expected to visit Tucumcari and participate in a forum with Navajo Code Talker Thomas H. Begay, one of three surviving Code Talkers from World War II. Fernández will present Begay with an official Congressional Record in recognition of his service to the country, as well as an American flag that has flown over the US Capitol in his honor.

At around 11:30 a.m. MT, Fernández is scheduled to visit with Tucumcari Mayor Ruth Ann Litchfield and City Manager Paula Chacon for a discussion focused on infrastructure and economic development.

These events follow a Tuesday for Fernández in Clovis, during which Fernández met with dairy farmers to discuss the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill. Those farmers, noted in the schedule, were impacted by per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination from Cannon Air Force Base. Fernández also sat down with local veterans to discuss issues and concerns related to veterans’ benefits, as well as toured the Norman Petty Recording Studio.