Federal investigation into Luzerne County mail-in ballots continues

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We’re learning more about a federal investigation into mail-in ballots in Luzerne County. United States Attorney David Freed sent a letter to county officials, sounding the alarm over the county’s handling of mail-in ballots.

Luzerne County officials are expected to release a statement on the investigation later today. A three page letter was sent to county officials late yesterday afternoon by Freed. It details what the FBI and state police uncovered thus far in the investigation that was launched last week.

The probe found that 9 military ballots were discarded. 7 of those ballots which were found outside of envelopes were cast for presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Freed is raising serious questions about how those ballots were handled now and in the June primary. We spoke Friday morning with Tim McGinley, chairman of the Luzerne County Council about the investigation.

“Obviously the release of that letter last evening was a surprise to me. Some of the items that are identified in that letter are very concerning. I hope that we will get some more information actually with some details about some of that concerns that were expressed so that we can rectify so we can have a very fair and open election,” McGinley said.

Military and overseas voters can find information on voting here. Guidance to counties for those ballots can be found here and guidance for general mail-in and absentee ballots can be found here.